Superior School Board Votes In Favor Of Keeping Gender Identity Curriculum

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thursday, the Superior School District’s Board of Education held a public session discussing whether gender identity topics should be taught in the middle school, with board members ultimately voting in favor to allow it.

The vote was 5-2.

Held at the Superior Middle School, the meeting started with public comments, followed by a presentation from a petitioner, a presentation by the administration.

Those in favor of the curriculum argue that it is important for kids to be aware of gender identity at an early age, and teaching such subjects in school allow for a more inclusive environment.

“I’m in support because it is super vital for our children to feel like schools are safe and inclusive places and I’ve seen first hand repercussions if they aren’t safe places. As a mental health therapist in the community, I am seeing the kids who don’t feel safe, who aren’t accepted and I’m seeing them get to the point where they feel like they need to commit suicide and that’s just not okay,” Alexa Connolly says.

Those against teaching the human growth and development curriculum to fifth graders argue that it’s a matter of teaching theory and opinion rather than fact.

“As humans, we all are entitled to love and respect, we explore through this life together. What I don have an issue with is a curriculum that presents theory and opinion as fact,” said a community member.

Superior Middle School will have their first day of classes on September 1st.