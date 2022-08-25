UPDATE: One Dead, Two Hurt After Rainy Lake Business Catches Fire

Courtesy Rainy Lake Guiding

INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — One woman is dead and two more people are hurt after a business on Rainy Lake caught fire on Wednesday evening.

According to Koochiching County officials, an 85-year-old woman was found dead inside the Northernaire Houseboats business.

Her daughter, a 51-year-old woman, tried to go inside to save her mom. She is now hospitalized in critical condition.

A 12-year-old girl was also hurt, but details on her injuries are unknown besides that she is in stable condition.

The two women and young girl are all related, and were part of the family that owns and operates Northernaire Houseboats.

Two firefighters were also treated at a hospital for dehydration and heat exhaustion, but are recovering.

Four more firefighters were also sent home for the same issues, but did not need to be hospitalized.

The Northernaire Houseboats facility was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, with the call to firefighters coming in just after 5 p.m.

By 8:30 p.m., firefighters had the blaze in the “mop-up” stage.

Officials say part of the structure was made of older logs, which made the fire even more challenging because of the way it burned.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire, but officials say early information points to it being an accident.

The building on Koochiching County Road 94 appears to be a total loss.

Videos are taken from the “Rainy Lake Guiding” Facebook page.