Coffee Conversation: Duluth-Superior Pride Play, ‘I Am My Own Wife’

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth-Superior Pride is hosting its pride celebrations Labor Day weekend. One event going on throughout the weekend is a play at Zeitgeist.

Press release:

Based on a true story and inspired by interviews conducted by the playwright over several years. I AM MY OWN WIFE tells the fascinating tale of Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a German trans woman who managed to survive both the Nazi onslaught and the repressive East German Communist regime.

I Am My Own Wife is an exciting collaboration between Zeitgeist Arts, Zenith City Horror and the creative team that brought Hedwig and the Angry Inch to the stage during last year’s Duluth-Superior Pride.

This one-person show will star Alice Schroeder, one of the area’s most prominent artists and LGBTQ+ activists, telling the story of one of history’s most fascinating transgender figures.

The show will run September 1 – 3 during the Duluth-Superior Pride celebration. It will be the only event of its kind happening during the festival.

This is not an official DSPride play.

For more on the Duluth-Superior Pride Festival, click here.