Community Construction Program Holds Second Open House

DULUTH, Minn.– The Community Construction Program held their second open house Thursday, over in West Duluth.

A partnership between the Housing Redevelopment Authority in Duluth, and Community Action Duluth, launched the Community Construction Program back in 2019. This program focuses on giving those who are disadvantaged, a job turning houses that need substantial work into affordable housing within the community.

Officials say that their goal is get their students to learn the in’s and out’s of construction, and be able to further their career outside of the program.

“Be able to pay people a living wage in order to learn a skill, and rehab a house, and be able to sell it for home ownership. You’re putting houses on the tax rolls, you’re addressing blight in our community, and you’re really trying to move a needle on poverty one cohort at a time,” Jill Keppers, Duluth HRA’s Executive Director, said.

The Community Construction Program is currently working on their third house along side their 4th cohort of students.