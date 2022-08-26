Dragon Boat Fest Makes It’s Comeback

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The 18th annual Dragon Boat Festival kicked off over on Barkers Island in Superior Friday.

The crowds were trickling in to celebrate the festivals first comeback, since the COVID-19 Pandemic canceled it the last two years. Activities this afternoon included food trucks and the beer garden, followed by an opening ceremony.

“It’s so nice to be back. This is such a community event. It’s something that really draws people together. The groups that volunteer, the people who paddle, and it’s fun to have it back in action, doing what we love to do,” Boat Race Announcer, Paul Damburg, said.

The dragon boat races will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, and continue until 4 p.m. when they will announce awards.