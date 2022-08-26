Gary New Duluth To Host Day Of Family Fun And Car Show

DULUTH, Minn. — There is another great option for kids and families Saturday.

It’s the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show. It’s all happening at the Gary New Duluth Rec. Center.

There will be plenty of carnival games, entertainment, food trucks, and police dogs showing what they can do.

It is $5 to get in for those three and older. For more information, including parking and car show questions, click the link here for the full run down.

Kidz Fest runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.