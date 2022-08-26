Groundbreaking for Lincoln Park Improvements

DULUTH, Minn. – After months of planning, work is underway on making improvements to Duluth’s Lincoln Park to make it more accessible and functional.

Project goals include renovating the historic stone pavilion, moving the playground to the picnic pavilion, increase parking on the lower level, and add new sports courts and nature areas on the upper terrace.

This work is part of a mini-master plan approved by the city in 2016 to help guide the city on how to best use this green space.

“The initiative was to facelift the park, and make sure that the neighborhood around the park had a park that they could be inspired by,” says Jessica Peterson, Manager of the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation, “that they could enjoy, that they could gather in, and that we could bring programs and activities back to.”

The project will cost around $4.1 million. Money has come from a grant funding from the National Park Service Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program administered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Clean Water Fund Competitive Grants Program, the City of Duluth’s Community Development Block Grant Program, and the U.S. Bank Foundation. Additional funding support comes from half-and-half tourism tax proceeds, City of Duluth parks capital, Super Bowl Legacy program, and donations from Essentia Health, Maurices, St. Luke’s, and Minnesota Power.

Work is expected to continue through 2023.