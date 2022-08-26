Individual Arrested In Canal Park Involving Gun

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department says a 22 year-old was arrested Thursday night in Canal Park involving a gun.

In the 400 block of Canal Park Drive at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, Duluth Police Officers conducted a felony stop.

Police say the 22 year-old who was stopped said they had a gun under the passenger seat of their car.

The suspect was then arrested without incident on pending charges of Gross Misdemeanor possession without a permit, open container, and disorderly conduct, according to a press release.

Fox 21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.