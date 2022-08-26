Iowa Man Died After Boat Capsized On Lake Superior

IRON COUNTY, Wis. — A boat capsized on Lake Superior Thursday morning and an Iowa man is dead.

According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Department it happened just before 9 a.m.

The Iron County Emergency Dispatch received a report of a capsized boat on the shores of Lake Superior.

A man reported he and another person were boating together when their boat capsized in rough water.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said responding crews had to navigate difficult terrain and increasingly rough water conditions. Authorities were finally able to get to the men hours later.

Upon arrival they found one man dead and another exhausted, but not hurt.

The man who died was 64 year-old Michael Menke from Iowa.