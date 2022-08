Prep Football: Northwestern Improves to 2-0, Rice Lake handles Superior

In other prep football action, Rice Lake would take down Superior 32-13.

MAPLE, Wis.- The Northwestern Tigers were once again victorious on Friday, as they defeated Somerset 49 to 28.

It was the first time since 2009 the two teams met on the gridiron.

