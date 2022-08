Prep Soccer: Two Rivers Spoils Home Opener for Hilltoppers

The Hilltoppers (0-1) will next be in action on Saturday when they host Spectrum.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team opened up their season on Friday, dropping a home contest to Two Rivers 3-0.

