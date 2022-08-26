‘Side String Band’ Previews The Great Northern Squash Festival

The 3rd annual Great Northern Squash Festival is coming up Sept. 16 and 17 in Chaffey, Wisconsin.

More than 30 bands will be playing throughout the two-day event, including Side String Band, which played on the morning show Friday. Click the videos to check out two songs.

General contact: Adam Staupe 218-393-6117

