The Tribute Fest Underway, Fundraising for Veteran Services

DULUTH, Minn. – If you enjoy the songs of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tom Petty, KISS, Black Sabbath, and many other classic rock groups, Bayfront Festival Park is the place for you to be.

The Tribute Fest kicked off Friday, August 26, with over a dozen tribute bands performing many of the biggest hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

The event is a fundraiser for Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans. They are holding a resource fair to showcase the services available in the Northland to help those who have served in our nation’s military not become homeless.

“What we want you to know is that if you are out there watching or listening is that there is a lot of help for you,” says Paul Pedersen, Housing Program Stabilization Manager for MACV. “All it takes is that first call, let somebody know what you’re looking for, give us a call. You’ve got brothers and sisters in arms out here in droves. It might take that first call, first effort by you, but I guarantee you it will be worth it.”

Bands will start up again at noon Saturday. Tickets are still available at the gate. Military members, veterans, and their family members get in free of charge.

More information on The Tribute Fest can be found here.