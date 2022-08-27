Dragon Boat Races Make Its Comeback

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival made its comeback. Bringing back fan favorites like live music, a variety of games, and of course the boat races.

“After two years off, its been hard on everyone, and feeling back and actually seeing all the people, and the teams, all the paddlers. It’s a pretty great feeling,” Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival chair, Ben Damberg, said.

Thousands of people came out to see the boats shaped like dragons glide across the water, and race to the finish line. For the first time in two years.

The racers were buzzing with excitement, to get their paddles in the water.

“We have a lot of good spoked people, a lot of good steerers, a lot of good people in the front, a good power house, and our drummer was awesome. It just was all over. It’s a really hard competition and a lot of people that come out aren’t ready for it, but we are all ready and prepared, and just loving it all day.”

All the organizers and volunteers were happy to see the community come out once again. Celebrating one of Superiors biggest events.

“It almost bring a tear to the eye honestly. Its been a long 14 months, and to see everyone here smiling, truly I couldn’t be happier,”