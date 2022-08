Prep Soccer: Duluth Marshall Girls Soccer Drops to Spectrum

Duluth Marshall will host Hermantown at home Tuesday, August 30.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Marshall girls soccer team drops to 0-2 after a non-conference match against Spectrum at home Saturday.

The Hilltoppers scored early with a goal by Mariah Hernesan, however the Sting comes out on top winning 4-2.

