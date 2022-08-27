Rowboat Crash at Festival Shocks The Crowd: No One Injured

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two rowboats crashed into each other.

One of the races was coming to an end. When a rowboat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another row boat. Ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.

We caught up with a woman who was in the boat that tipped, and although it was scary. She is just happy that no one got hurt.

“Everybody kind of panicked a little bit, and then all of a sudden it hit us, like T-boned us, and we went over. Like thank god no one was actually hurt. One girl did get hit on the head, but like after the paramedics looked at her she was just fine. But like it was nuts, it was crazy,” Anne Sivertson, the woman in the boat that was crashed into, said.

The team that was crashed into ended up winning the sportsman team award, and walked away in good spirits.