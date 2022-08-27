Tribute Fest Helps Raise Money For Local Veterans

DULUTH, Minn.– The sound of live music filled the air at Bayfront for this years Tribute Fest send off.

The two day concert brought out veterans and community members. Coming out to enjoy a festival that helps raise money for veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

Veterans say they were touched to see how many people came out on the gloomy day. All to support a cause that is close to their hearts.

“Seeing people in the community come together and actually raise money for homeless veterans, to me hits really close to home, it’s great. I’ve been doing the tribute fest for the last five years. It has always been great, we all raised a lot of money,” Chris Fetters, serving in the Army National Guard, said.

All the money raised throughout the weekend goes to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans. A non-profit that supports local homeless veterans.