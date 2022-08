UMD Women’s Soccer Shut-Out by Northern Michigan

The Bulldogs next match will be September 2 on the road against St. Cloud State.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD women’s soccer falls to 1-1 on the season after dropping Saturday’s match 3-0 to Northern Michigan at Malosky Stadium.

The Wildcats scored two in the first half and added another early in the second to earn the win.

