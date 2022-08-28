Bloody Mary Fest Comes to Town

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Fans of a popular brunch drink gathered at the AAD Shrine Event Center in Hermantown to try vendors takes on the classic bloody mary.

16 different vendors brought along their unique recipes Sunday for the first ever Bloody Mary Fest.

Vendors were not only excited to show off their brands, but to also have the community get a taste of their vodka-tomato concoction.

“A lot of the mixes out there are so thick. We wanted a nice thin one. So our thing is taking a stand against thick bloody mary’s,” Greg Ehrich, co-founder of 2 Dads Premium Cocktail Mixes, said.

From spicy, to tangy, and even a little strange, there was something available for everyone to try.

“You know everyone loves brunch and getting together with friends. I know personally that me and my friends, we like to go out and we like to try different bloody mary’s,” event host, Candyce Thompson, said. “Honestly, I think there is so many different types of bloody mary’s, so even coming here is you know, there is not just one standard bloody mary. There is so many different varieties of it.”

This may be the first year of this event, but organizers say that they hope to come back next year.