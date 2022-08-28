Gary-New Duluth Hosts First “Far West Kidz Fest”

GARY NEW DULUTH, Minn.– Despite the weather, families came outside to enjoy the Far West Kidz Fest and Car Show in Gary New Duluth.

Inflatables and music filled the Rec Center, making one last summer memory for kids before school starts. Dan the Monkey Man and even a ventriloquist made an appearance.

Organizers say that they’re glad that the community came together to bring smiles on a cloudy day.

“The weather was not great this morning, but people have ventured out so it shows what this means for them,” President of Gary New Duluth community club, Mary White, said. “They want to take part of things going on in their community and a event like this is the perfect way to do it. We got something for every age here today.”

Although this was their first ever Far West Kidz Carnival, organizers hope to continue this event for years to come.