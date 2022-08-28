Pumpkin Spice is Making its Way Back to the Northland

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– One local coffee shop in Superior is preparing for the fall season with some new drinks.

Fall staples like pumpkin spice is officially making its return to Empire Coffee. As the northland waits to see the leaves change color, coffee shops are preparing to bring back their seasonal favorites.

Although business owners say that it’s not just the drinks that they’re looking forward to.

“I’m really excited to have the college kids back, because that is probably the most exciting part of my job is interacting with all the kids when they come back,” owner of Empire Coffee, Ariana Buck, said. I think most everybody’s favorite season up here is fall.”

Empire Coffee will also have BLT sandwiches, apple ciders, and a maple syrup cold press available for a limited time this fall.