Three Duluth Figure Skaters Win Gold

In all the Duluth Figure Skating Club won seven total medals in the competition.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club absolutely dominated the podium at states August 19-20, with three skaters bringing home the gold hardware.

Duluth’s Harper Nelson earned gold in the state Pre-preliminary girls division. Isabella Bowman out of Esko placed gold in the Preliminary girls state championship and Superior’s Madeline Manion won with an almost perfect score of 90.50 taking gold in the intermediate women’s combined class.

In all the Duluth Figure Skating Club won seven total medals in the competition.