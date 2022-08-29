AAA: Some MN Drivers Admit To Speeding, Being Distracted In School Zones

MINNESOTA — A new study from AAA is shedding light on how dangerous some drivers are acting in school zones.

The company surveyed some Minnesota drivers.

34% admitted to going over the speed limit in active school zones, and 23% said they were distracted by their phones in those areas.

AAA recommends that of course, you put down the phone and don’t speed, but also make sure that you’re taking a second to fully stop at stop signs and not roll through them.

They also encourage talking to your teen drivers who have less experience behind-the-wheel.

AAA says to always watch for kids who may dart across the road without warning, along with children on bikes.

The company adds that pedestrians should also put down their phones and take out their headphones so they’re more aware of their surroundings.