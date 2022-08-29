Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway: Mon., Aug. 29, 4-7 P.M.

The giveaway is part of the 'Back-To-School Unity In Our Community' event.
Dan Hanger,

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School District is hosing a “Back-To-School Unity In Our Community” event at Bayfront Festival Park Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public with games, food, fun and a backpack giveaway.

Click the video above to learn more about the giveaway, and click here for more details on the overall event to help get school started on the right foot.

299794842 10167617649455393 3650962604146393579 N

 

Categories: Coffee Conversation, Community, Education, Minnesota, News, News – Latest News

You Might Like

Fox21 Livestream Banner Generic 728x90