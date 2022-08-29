Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway: Mon., Aug. 29, 4-7 P.M.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth School District is hosing a “Back-To-School Unity In Our Community” event at Bayfront Festival Park Monday, Aug. 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public with games, food, fun and a backpack giveaway.

Click the video above to learn more about the giveaway, and click here for more details on the overall event to help get school started on the right foot.