Cloquet-Carlton’s Big Second Half Lifts them to Victory

CLOQUET, Minn.- Cloquet-Carlton hosted North Branch in a non-conference match on Monday.

The Lumberjacks scored early in the first half, but despite taking multiple shots on goal the score would stand going into the half. Different story, however, going into the second. Alexa Snesrud scores at the 53 minute mark after an assist by Macie Majerle. Just one minute later, the Lumberjacks corner kick allows Avery Carlson to score.

Cloquet-Carlton pulls out the victory with a 4-1 final. Catch the Lumberjacks in action Tuesday against Esko at home at 7 PM.