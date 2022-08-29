Coming Off Best Season, UWS Women’s Soccer Ready to Run it Back

UWS gets things going on Thursday when the host Augsburg at 1:30.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS women’s soccer team is coming off it’s best year as a program. Posting a 18-4-1 overall record and making their first ever NCAA tournament appearance. Now, that’s all in the past as the Yellowjackets try to protect their UMAC crown.

They’ll be doing that with nearly 50% of the roster consisting of new faces.

A whopping 12 newcomers meshing with the 13 returners UWS had from a year ago.

Among the 13 returners, includes the UMAC rookie of the year last season, goalkeeper Jenna Lang and also offensive player of the year, Niya Wilson.

Head coach Allison DeGroot says their defense is going to be key this year if they want to replicate the success they had in 2021.

“So we have a core defensive line, a lot of returners coming from our defensive line and our goalkeeping. So that is always going to be core and true to who we are, as we are going to defend really well. On top of that, we have some key offensive attacking players with a lot of speed, a lot of grit. They will run at people and press high so I think with our tenacity and our speed and our smarts. I think we’re going to put a lot of teams under pressure in our final third and create opportunities that way,” said DeGroot.

