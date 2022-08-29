Duluth Public Schools ‘Back to School Bash’ at Bayfront

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Public Schools has nine different elementary schools and on Monday, the entire district came together to prepare for this year’s school year.

“I think it’s great to get the whole community together, all of the schools so kids can meet kids from other schools and just enjoy the whole community,” local parent, Reed Bergman says.

Families who attended could enjoy Live music, a backpack giveaway, free food, and bouncy houses.

“You get to go on bouncy houses and get free haircuts and get free food and stuff and also there’s like making balloon animals. It’s just fun, you get to see your friends and all that,” Homecroft Elementary School Student, Emmett Bergman says.

Kids also had a chance to dunk Superintendent John Magas.

“It’s been so cool to see everyone coming together and like eating together, having fun together, getting some free supplies for school,” Family Freedom Center Youth Coordinator, Audrey Auoga says.

Over at the Family Freedom Center tent, 1,500 bags of free notebooks, pencils, rulers and other school supplies were given away to help those less fortunate.

“Definitely one last little party for the kids to come together to see each other before they have to sit in the classroom and do math and whatever they don’t like doing usually,” Auoga says.

The 2022-23 school year will kick off on Tuesday, September 7th.