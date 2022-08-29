Knowing Your Neighbors: Eddie’s New Ownership

SUPERIOR, Wis. – “It’s been super fun, it’s been a lot of work, a lot of work, but it’s all worth it,” Eddie’s Co-Owner, Mary Pollock says.

Eddie’s is under new ownership after Ben Anderson and Mary Pollock signed the papers on August 3rd and opened the doors back up on August 12th.

“Trying to be all inclusive, welcoming everybody you know we want to keep all the regulars that’s been coming here for twenty plus years but also maybe some new. Eddie’s Co-Owner, Ben Anderson says. Pollock follows by saying, “Attract maybe some newer people if they’ve never been here before and they want to like, “Hey let’s go check it out.”

Eddie’s has been a supper club, serving it’s “World Famous Ribs” in Superior for decades. The new owners hope to add their own modern rustic twist to the restaurant while keeping the supper club feel.

“We were a little afraid because this place has been here for so long and it’s so well known as like how the décor looks that we kind of thought like, “Are people going to be turned off if we change something or is it going to have a negative impact. But, so far everyone that’s come in here and seen all the work that’s been done has been nothing but positive,” Pollock says.

The new owners currently have a one year plan for renovations, with work to be done on the outside as well as in the interior dinning room.

One thing that won’t be changing, is the flavor of the ribs, as the recipe will be kept in tact.

“Our moto kind of going forward is every flavor tells a story. That’s kind of what we want to be, all inclusive with everybody. If you come here you’ll find something that you’d really like to eat or something that you’d really want to drink,” Anderson says.

Eddie’s will continue to have fish fry’s on Thursday’s and Friday’s. Their hours of operation are Tuesday’s through Saturday’s from 4 until 8.

“Something we can do like even as a family I think was kind of a big thing,” said Anderson.