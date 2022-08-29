Mama T’s Smokin’ Eats Now Open in Superior

SUPERIOR, WI – A new southern comfort bar and grill opened in South Superior today. Mama T’s Smokin’ Eats is located across from Village Lanes in the old Hacienda building. The spot features burgers, wings, and sandwiches using meat prepared in house and smoked right out on the back porch. The owner tells us she is excited to use this opportunity as a new business owner to bring the community together.

“I’m excited because I’m back here in the community. I’m doing something I love. I’m with people, family that I love. And then community. I grew up in this area as well. So then I get to see a lot of friends and their kids, or my friends’ kids, or the grandparents. So, very neighborhood community bar,” said owner Tanya Lowney.

Mama T’s is open 7 days a week starting at 11 am with live music happening this Friday at 9 pm.