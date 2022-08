Prep Tennis: Hermantown Edges Duluth Marshall 5-2

Both teams will have quick turn arounds as the Hawks will host Grand Rapids/Greenway on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Hermantown girls tennis team was once again victorius on Monday, as they defeated Duluth Marshall 5 to 2.

Both teams will have quick turn arounds as the Hawks will host Grand Rapids/Greenway on Tuesday.

And Duluth Marshall will next host Cloquet on Thursday.