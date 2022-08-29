Ribbon Cutting at The Sugar Shack Ice Cream Shop

VIRGINIA, Minn. — The Sugar Shack in Virginia has doubled in sweetness. On Monday, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of its second shop.

Here’s the scoop, the original Sugar Shack is a downtown success.

Owners say they needed more space to dish out fan-favorite ice cream.

The second shop is located on the outskirts of town, in the old Dairy Queen building on Midway Drive.

“I think it had to be another ice cream location of some sort. The DQ was here, but then it went out of business. This area is like it’s own little town, the community of Midway, so I wanted to bring it back. They’ve all been very welcoming, very happy. You’d have to go all the way to Virginia for the only other dairy queen,” said Owner Erin Powell.

Scan the menu and you’ll find hand-dipped and soft serve ice cream, shakes, waffle cones, and more.

Powell also vamped up the lawn with outdoor seating and new features.

“I want it to be a stopping point for families of all ages. That’s why I put out the tables and a little play area. I hope to add more things, maybe music next summer. Whatever we can do to get people to gather again. Summer goes by so fast, so to be outside is good.”

The shop is seasonal for now and will stay open through October.

However, Powell has hopes of it becoming a year-round business come next year.