UPDATE: Dragon Boat Crash At Festival Shocks The Crowd: How It Happened

UPDATE (August 29, 4:50 p.m.) — Fox 21 reached out to a festival organizer for the Dragon Boat Festival. They gave us an update regarding the crash and how it happened.

The organizer said, “As for the boat incident, we believe the waves and wind were contributing factors to the boats making impact. There were no injuries and only some slight scuffing on the boats.”

ORIGINAL POST:

SUPERIOR, Wisc.– A wave of shock hit the Dragon Boat Festival Saturday after two of the boats crashed into each other.

One of the races was coming to an end when a boat was seen veering off out of its lane and crashing into another boat, ultimately tipping it on its side and sending the people into the water.

We caught up with a woman who was in the boat that tipped. She says that although it was scary, she is just happy that no one got hurt.

“Everybody kind of panicked a little bit and then all of a sudden it hit us, like T-boned us, and we went over,” Anne Sivertson, the woman in the boat that was crashed into, said. “Like thank god no one was actually hurt. One girl did get hit on the head, but like after the paramedics looked at her she was just fine, like it was nuts, it was crazy.”

The team that was crashed into ended up winning the sportsman team award and walked away in good spirits.