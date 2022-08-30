DPD says to Slow Down and Drive Safe through School Zones

DULLUTH, Minn. — AAA and the Duluth Police Department are reminding people to slow down, put down the phones, and drive safely through school zones.

School zones are a hotspot for congestion.

People are in-and-out, walking and driving around the outdoor grounds.

Sergeant Mike Jambor with the DPD is encouraging people to keep their head on a swivel this school year.

“A lot of the schools get congested with pickup and drop-off times. We want staff to be aware of that and aware of where the kids are. The drivers that are coming in and out of the parking lot should also be aware of their surroundings. Make sure your double and triple checking around your car when you pull out to leave or when you’re showing up,” said Jambor.

AAA asked some Minnesotans how they drive in active school zones.

The survey revealed 34% admitted to going over the speed limit and 23% said they were distracted by their phones in those areas.

Sergeant Jambor gave his thoughts on the numbers.

“They really should a lot lower than that. To have people admit it in a survey is a little surprising. That just reinforces some of the things that we’re going to do this season. You’re going to see increased patrols around the schools as the kids head back, and along with that, you’ll see increased enforcement for those same violations that we were talking about.”

If you get a heavy foot in a school zone, the fine might be even higher than it would be for breaking a normal speed limit.

Not to mention the hefty texting while driving citation.

Both the DPD and AAA recommend that of course, you put down the phone and don’t speed, but also make sure that you’re taking a second to fully stop at stop signs and not roll through them.

Jambor concluded, “it just comes down to slowing down, be aware of your surroundings, and make sure you look in both directions before you pull out so you don’t get involved

in a traffic crash.”

The DPD said there will be extra signage and speed trailers put up to regulate safe driving around the school district.