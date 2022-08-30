Man Missing After Not Returning From Cabin In Side Lake

SIDE LAKE, Minn. — A man is missing after visiting his cabin and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, James Napoli 72 years-old, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake.

Family members said Napoli had planned to return to Zimmerman, Minnesota the next day.

Officials say deputies went to his cabin and found that he and his vehicle were not there.

Napoli is a white man, 5’9″, and weighs 195 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He also drives a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup, with a MN license plate of GEB-389.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the St. Louis County 911 Dispatch Center at (218) 742-9825.