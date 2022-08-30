Opening Week for “Duluth’s Best Bread” Downtown Bakery

DULUTH, Minn. — It’s officially opening week for the second location of “Duluth’s Best Bread.”

The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth.

Now, owners have opened a second shop downtown, on 120 E Superior Street.

There are new additions to the menu, including; the Nutella Croissant and the Crunchy Munchkin Cookie.

You can place your order in English, German, or French, and can even pay in euros.

“Opening day was a 10/10, I think now this week the challenge is not to drop the ball and just make sure we get our quantities dialed in,” said Owner Robert Lillegard.

He went on to say, “it’s kind of funny. Two months ago it was like the good old days and we just had one little store, and to be able to say that’s the past now, we just keep going forward.”

Both locations are open Tuesday through Saturday from 6am to 1pm.