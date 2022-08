Prep Soccer: Duluth Denfeld Boys Shut Out North Branch in Home Opener

The Hunters (2-1) will next host Duluth Marshall on Thursday.

DULUTH, Min.- The Duluth Denfeld boys soccer team opened up their home schedule with a win on Tuesday, shutting out North Branch 6-0.

Derek Mayne would net his first career goal early in the game to give the Hunters the lead.

In net, Liam Doyle & Camden Rask would combine for the shutout.

The Hunters (2-1) will next host Duluth Marshall on Thursday.