Prep Volleyball: Proctor Gets 1st Win, Northwestern Knocks Off Superior in 5 Sets

PROCTOR, Min.- The Proctor volleyball team earned their first win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Cook County in straight sets.

The Rails (1-1) will next be in action Thursday at Hibbing.

Across the bridge, Northwestern and Superior would battle to five sets. Ultimately, the Tigers would go on to take the crucial last set 15-12.