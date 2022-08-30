Superior Public Library’s Storytime in the Park Winding Down for the Summer

SUPERIOR, WI – Throughout the summer, Superior Public Library has been hosting Storytime in the Park at Billings Park in Superior every Tuesday at 10:30 am. The weekly event is an opportunity for children to come listen to a book, sing some songs, do a craft, and enjoy a free snack. Each week the activities center around a theme with this week’s being Elmer the Elephant. It has been popular for the library as they see between 30 and 40 kids so long as the weather has been nice.

“And there’s no pressure. People sometimes worry about if their kids are noisy, or if their kids are crying. We don’t care about that. We’re just here to read some stories and have fun, and get the kids involved in reading books,” said library technician Jennifer Tanko.

The weekly Storytime will be at Billings Park for two more weeks before they move the event back indoors at Superior Public Library starting September 20.