Superior Volleyball Hoping for Bounce Back Year

Superior will host Northwestern in their home opener tonight at 7pm.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior Volleyball team was built primarily of young talent last season, and with a young team comes some inexperience, which showed in their final record last year.

But the bright side to a young team is the ability to grow together as a team, and that’s exactly where the focus is this season.

The Spartans have emphasized team chemistry during their preseason preparation, and head coach Brenda Pluntz says it’s beginning to show on the court.

“They work really really well together, they communicate well, so each scrimmage they’re improving,” said Pluntz.

“Just a lot of the basics and we have been working together really well and doing the team bonding stuff has helped,” added senior captain Rylie Stone.

