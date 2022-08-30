UMD Football Enters Game Week with SW Minnesota State

Kick-off is set for 6 PM on Thursday.

DULUTH, Min.- Tuesday marked just two days away from kickoff between the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs and the UMD Bulldogs at Malosky Stadium.

A home opener nearly three years in the making.

As you have to look back to 2019, that was the last time UMD opened the year at home. Even more of a long wait is Thursday’s game will mark the first time the Bulldogs faced the Mustangs since 2018.

Overall, UMD is 2-1 against Southwest, with the lone loss coming outside of Malosky Stadium.

Head Coach Curt Wiese says it’s been interesting to prepare for this game because it’s been so long and the Mustangs have a new coaching staff.

“You do some individual breakdown on players that played their last fall. They’ve also had a lot of turnover on their roster. We don’t have a lot of Southwest Minnesota State. A lot of it is based on theory of what we think they may do against us, what other opponents have done against us. Again, all fall camp we’ve been super basic, focus on our execution against what we do. And we’re going to figure that out after the ball is kicked off on Thursday night,” said Wiese.

