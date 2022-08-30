Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash

CLOQUET, Minn. — A 26 year-old motorcyclist from Cloquet is dead after a crash with a small vehicle.

According to the Cloquet Police Department, they responded to an accident at 11:05 p.m. Monday on Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet.

Officers say the crash involved a small red sport-utility vehicle and the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle had serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say the 26 year-old man later passed away at the hospital.

The driver of the car was a 19 year-old Duluth man with three passengers. They were all unhurt and are cooperative with the investigation.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld until family is notified.