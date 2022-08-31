AICHO Backpack Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn. – With the school year right around the corner, AICHO held their first ever back to school drive.

At 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, over 100 backpacks were distributed to the community. Due to the large turnout, the supply of backpacks ran out within the first nine minutes.

Backpacks included such supplies as crayons, glue, markers, and binders.

“To give and to see the smiles on their faces when the kids are really excited for their backpacks is great because I remember that feeling. Like getting my supplies and to see the kids be apart of that and picking up their backpacks was pretty great,” AICHO Domestic Violence Legal Advocate, Deanna Reder says.

Along with the backpack giveaway, AICHO also held their bi-weekly food distribution.