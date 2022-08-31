Dati Ready to Lead Bulldog Defense

Dati led the Bulldogs in tackles last season with 92.

DULUTH, Min.- In just about 24 hours, the UMD football team will return to Malosky Stadium to open up their season against Southwest Minnesota State.

One of the first guys out of the tunnel will probably be senior linebacker Brad Dati.

Before camp, he was named NSIC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. And he hopes to capitilize on that with a stellar senior season.

Coming into Thursday’s game, he plans to take a simple approach against the Mustangs.

“Yeah I just think we need to take each play a step at a time. We don’t really know what we’re going to see. It’s the first game of the year, don’t have a ton of film. It’s kind of hard to answer that question but we have to use all our knowledge that we gained in camp, be ready to make adjustments and see things we haven’t seen and be able to adjust things we haven’t expected so,” said Dati.

