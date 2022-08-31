Duluth holds a Proclamation of Overdose Awareness Day

DULUTH, Minn. — City leaders and Duluth community members joined together in holding a proclamation of Overdose Awareness Day and a declaration of September as National Recovery Month.

Today is Overdose Awareness Day, a global event to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of drug-related death.

This year, over 107 thousand lives were lost to preventable overdose.

On Wednesday, the city recognized “Recovery Alliance of Duluth (RAD),” for its part in supporting recovery.

“Folks recover different ways. There are many pathways to recovery and we support all of them, and that’s what makes us unique. We are a non-clinical voluntary and free service. So for folks who maybe don’t want to go to treatment, or have gone to treatment and they are not interested in seeking that pathway, we provide support,” said Co-Founder of RAD, Beth Elstad.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can visit recoveryallianceduluth.org for support.