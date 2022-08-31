Fundraiser for WE Health Clinic

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Thirsty Pagan Brewing hosted a fundraiser Tuesday for a clinic that offers reproductive and sexual health services, including abortions.

The WE Health Clinic is based in Duluth, the city that has seen both pro-life and pro-choice demonstrations this summer after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

While the WE Health Clinic also offers other services like breast and cervical cancer screenings, STI screenings, and more, the focus of the event tonight was on abortion access.

“Especially considering the state of abortion care in the United States right now, we’ve had a really nice turnout of supporters and it’s nice to be out here together celebrating abortion care,” WE Health Clinic Laboratory Supervisor & Patient Educator, Paulina Briggs says.

This year, WE Health has done similar fundraising events at places like Bent Paddle and Blacklist Brewing.