Homeland Security Provides School Safety Tips For Parents

MINNESOTA — For schools, preparation for the new year includes safety plans.

They cover every kind of situation from severe weather to potential violence.

Minnesota’s School Safety Center also has some advice for parents to help their children prepare.

Be familiar with your school’s plan for evacuation, relocation and getting reunited again.

Talk with your child about the various drills they practice at school, and how they will be used in a real emergency.

Does your child have any special needs? An example would be a student with asthma. During an emergency, would your son or daughter have access to their inhaler?

Other helpful ideas for families to think about are from a press release from the Minnesota School Safety Center below.