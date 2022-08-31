Korner Stores Providing New Technology with Gas Pumps

SUPERIOR, Wis.–A gas station and convenience store in Superior’s “Allouez” neighborhood, is providing new technology at the pump.

The Allouez Korner Store is owned by Derek Medved and he says the new pumps are state-of-the-art, touchscreen only, and much larger than any previous screen style. They were making other improvements and figured–‘Why not go all out’?

Korner Store owner Derek Medved said, “So we upgraded the entire site, did a complete overhaul that included the top of the line modern pumps, so, we’re pretty excited about that. Theyre top of the line touchscreen. There is not any in the area at the current time. So we wanted to be the first to roll them out and say ‘Hey, here’s how the future looks, right?'”.

Medved said there is plenty of business to go around for everyone but said every business owner has to stay on their toes and stay ahead of the game, and the competition.

“We all have our own niche. When Kwip Trip and bigger companies came into the market, a lot of the smaller station owners had to sharpen their pencil, including myself. How can you bring up curb appeal? How can you offer ‘X,Y,Z’? What can you do to bring customers in?” said Medved.

Medved said the location was down for a month while the upgrades were made. He said some customers were not big fans of change–but he said most agree with his philosophy of moving forward.