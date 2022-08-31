LSC Health Center Holds Free Narcan Training Event

SUPERIOR, WI. — In honor of Overdose Awareness Day, the Lake Superior Community Health Center held a free Narcan training event.

The event was open to the public, free of cost.

Registered nurse, Jessica Campbell, taught people how to administer nasal Narcan.

Which she says is the easiest form of Narcan to administer.

“So typically, first responders aren’t the ones who are going to come across someone who has overdosed. It’s going to be a good Samaritan, a loved one, whether it’s a parent/grandparents or husband/wife etc,” said Campbell.

Campbell went on to say that the training was for anyone in the community, including people with loved ones who use, active users, and those in recovery.

“It’s important that everyone knows how to use it. Sometimes people don’t know that their loved ones are using, kind of from what we’ve seen here. That’s more often than not the case, people don’t know that they’re using. So it’s great that everyone knows how to use it. If they have it available to them, they can use it on the person who’s overdosing.”

You can schedule a Narcan training session at the Lake Superior Community Health Center any day of the week.