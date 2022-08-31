Neighborhood Youth Services Finds a New Home

DULUTH, Minn. – A barbeque and open house celebration was held in honor of Neighborhood Youth Services joining the Family Freedom Center.

The Hills Youth and Family Services closed its doors in 2021 and since, Neighborhood Youth Services has been without a permanent home.

The Family Freedom Center took over the Neighborhood Youth Services program on August 1st after months of discussion and recognizing their goals aligned.

Neighborhood Youth Services serves around 400 kids a year and with this merger, they are hoping to be able to serve more.

“It’s really a chance for us to get to know the parents of Hillside since our organization will now be caring for their kids and so it’s just kind of our way of extending a handshake out and trying our best to get to know everyone and basically introduce ourselves to the neighborhood. There’s just simply more people now on the team and our family has grown a lot bigger and so we’re really able to do all of the things we’ve been doing separately, we’re able to do it on a much greater scale together,” Family Freedom Center Executive Director, Jacob Bell says.

With the new merger, the Family Freedom Center hopes to put on more educational and community events like this.