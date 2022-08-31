St. Louis County Jail Distributing Narcan Kits to Inmates Upon Release

DULUTH, Minn.–The St. Louis County Jail is finding new ways to provide care for those just getting out. They are the first in the region to offer ‘Naloxone’ kits, the formal term for Narcan, for inmates.

The kits are to be used within the jail if needed, but the main priority for this distribution is to get them in the hands of people finishing their sentences. Officials say upon being released, inmates are often at a vulnerable point in their life when released, facing the potential for a relapse if they had drug issues in the past.

The Naloxone kits are for anyone who needs it, or their friends and family members. It’s also intended to help normalize the use of it as a public health resource.

St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky said, “The potential for relapse is there. It exists, we know that. We understand it.””We’re looking to be proactive and help in a sense that if we can provide these kits in the hands of the people leaving our facility, potentially we can save lives”.

The St. Paul based “Steve Rummler Hope Network” are providing the jail with the kits to help improve accessibility to a life-saving medication. Anyone who is enrolled in the medication assisted treatment program while in jail will automatically be offered a kit upon release.